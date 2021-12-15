Thank you again for your support of our newspaper

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

By Rebecca Young EDITOR
WVNews
 6 days ago

It’s that time again when I start to reflect on the past year, and recall changes, what made us happy, what made us mad, and what made us sad. COVID-19, of course, was with us once again, but the people of Lewis County yet again found a way to get creative...

beverlypress.com

Avant family thanks community for support

The family of Jacqueline Avant on Dec. 7 issued a statement through the Beverly Hills City Council, thanking the community for the outpouring of support following the philanthropist’s Dec. 1 murder in Trousdale Estates. Mayor Robert Wunderlich read the entirety of the statement aloud at the beginning of Tuesday’s...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WVNews

Harrison Chamber honors business success with annual dinner

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner Tuesday evening while celebrating its 102nd year serving the business community. Adam Dyer, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce board, hosted the event at the Bridgeport Conference Center. “It is important to have this...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lewis County, WV
Government
County
Lewis County, WV
Mississippi Today

Editors’ note: Thank you for your loyal readership

2021 was a year for the history books in Mississippi. Again and again, the state found itself making headlines across the nation and through it all, Mississippi Today was there. A Mississippi law is at the center of a landmark legal case that could rewrite abortion laws for the entire...
POLITICS
WVNews

HOPE Lions donate to holiday season Coats for Kids drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Harrison County HOPE Lions Club, club members brought children’s coats to be donated to the holiday season Coats for Kids drive, which is sponsored by the UHC Orthopedic Associates. The goal of the drive is to...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Houston Chronicle

How to support your favorite charity every time you shop online

(BPT) - Shopping online and having packages delivered to your home is a convenience most people have welcomed with open arms. This is especially helpful during the busy holiday season as you cross off to-do's and prepare to celebrate with loved ones. What if in addition to getting everything you need online you could also help make a difference and support your favorite nonprofit?
CHARITIES
penbaypilot.com

Thank you to our GOLD Annual Sponsor Williams CPA Group

West Bay Rotary would like to thank Williams CPA Group for being a GOLD annual sponsor of our events, including the annual Christmas tree sale. Williams CPA Group is a team of financial professionals focused on providing our clients with an advanced level of service, forward-thinking solutions and strategic advice. They are known for reliable and proactive service as well as their highly competent advisors who are committed to helping businesses achieve their goals.
ROCKPORT, ME
WVNews

Commissioners accept new version of redistricting

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners approved a new version of the magisterial redistricting map for consideration Tuesday. A final vote on the map will be held Jan. 4 during the commission meeting. Public comments will be taken at the meeting. The map replaces one commissioners accepted for consideration last...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Washington Business Journal

Viewpoint: Our time to give thanks

As this year comes to an end, I have just one word to share with you. For me, the period right after Thanksgiving is always a period of reflection and appreciation. But this year, it hit me particularly hard as I listened to Children’s National Hospital CEO Kurt Newman accept our CEO of the Year award during our Nov. 30 gala. Who among us that night didn’t feel his emotion as he gave thanks with dignity and humility? Listening to him describe what it was like to be in the center of the storm, where lives were on the line, employees were working round the clock and each day seemed to demand a new response — it was a testament to grace, humility, humor and sheer force of commitment. It was impossible to not be thankful for that kind of leadership and, more to the point, that kind of leader.
RELIGION
maketheroadny.org

I fight for our students. Friend, will you donate to support this work?

For years, students, teachers and parents like myself have been organizing for more investment in our schools. I first became involved in this fight because my own daughter was falling behind and needed support. Currently, Black and brown youth attend underfunded schools with curricula that do not reflect their own...
CHARITIES
maketheroadny.org

Our victories are not possible without YOUR support!

I became involved with the Trans Immigrant Project at Make the Road New York because as a trans woman, I felt supported there. For decades we were profiled, harassed and arrested and after years of organizing, in early 2021 we repealed the Walking While Trans ban. I now feel more...
ADVOCACY
News Break
Politics
WVNews

Manchin Injury Law donates truckload of food, supplies to Marion Co., West Virginia, Soup Opera

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the Manchin Injury Law Group donated roughly $1,500 worth of supplies to the Marion County Soup Opera Wednesday morning. The supplies, ranging from nonperishable foods to diapers and more, were bought by owner Tim Manchin after his partners and employees raised the funds through donations. After dropping off the goods Wednesday, Manchin said he was happy to help out such an important local nonprofit.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Commission hears presentation on solar power

West Virginia has long been an energy leader in the world, and the Lewis County Commission heard from a group with the goal of extending that energy leadership beyond fossil fuels while helping landowners in the process. The County Commission heard an informational presentation from Paul Hutchinson Jr., a career...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Preston students and staff still required to wear masks

KINGWOOD — West Preston School remains under a mandate to wear masks in school, and all students in the county still are required to wear masks on the bus. According to the Preston County Schools COVID-19 update, West Preston School has 17 cases of the virus, with 48 students and staff quarantined.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
southpasadenareview.com

Thank God for Our Spiritual Leaders

First published in the Dec. 3 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. The people of South Pasadena are lucky, and so am I. We both get to share the wisdom and personalities of the spiritual leaders of this community. I’m lucky because I get to visit and share the personalities and teachings of these remarkable people in my columns. And when those leaders have a problem, their problems become all our problems.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
webbcity.net

Thanks to you, our WIC fundraiser was a success

I feel so grateful today because of the support we saw over the last two weekends for the Market WIC Program. Our funds were running thin for this hunger-fighting program focusing on Women, Infants and Children, and our market community showed up, raising a little over $600 to provide quality fresh foods for the youngest of our citizens. Thank you!
WEBB CITY, MO

