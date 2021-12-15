Thank you again for your support of our newspaper

As this year comes to an end, I have just one word to share with you. For me, the period right after Thanksgiving is always a period of reflection and appreciation. But this year, it hit me particularly hard as I listened to Children’s National Hospital CEO Kurt Newman accept our CEO of the Year award during our Nov. 30 gala. Who among us that night didn’t feel his emotion as he gave thanks with dignity and humility? Listening to him describe what it was like to be in the center of the storm, where lives were on the line, employees were working round the clock and each day seemed to demand a new response — it was a testament to grace, humility, humor and sheer force of commitment. It was impossible to not be thankful for that kind of leadership and, more to the point, that kind of leader.

