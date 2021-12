MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Kim Potter’s defense team started calling witnesses on Thursday. The former Brooklyn Center officer is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Potter did not take the stand on Thursday, but confirmed with Judge Regina Chu that she still intends to testify. The defense’s first witness was Steve Ijames, a use-of-force expert and police trainer with more than four decades of law enforcement experience. He evaluated the case for whether the use of a Taser would have been appropriate, and found that it was. Then, after the officer on the other side of Wright’s car testified last week...

2 DAYS AGO