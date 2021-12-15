City of Cinema: Paris 1850–1907

One Londoner has taken up a very, very ambitious mission – to draw each and every pub in the capital, by hand. Lydia Wood started her pub drawing series during the first lockdown in March 2020. ‘People asked me to draw their locals and shared them on Instagram, and then it kind of blew up,’ Wood said. Deciding to try and draw every single pub in London, she started sharing her journey on TikTok and it blew up even more. Selling prints and private commissions, it’s going so well that this month she’s been able to quit her job teaching art to children to draw pubs full time. Yep, you could say she’s London’s professional pub drawer.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO