City of Cinema: Paris 1850–1907

Though you can linearly chart decades of Oscars winners, you can’t really do the same with the history of cinema: There are many stories that have pushed the medium forward, as the new Academy Museum’s collection competently spells out. So to follow its retrospective of beloved animator Hayao Miyazaki, the L.A. museum will next focus on nearly an entire century of often-overlooked cinema. A collaboration with Washington, D.C.’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, “Regeneration” dives into the works of Black filmmakers from the birth of the motion picture industry through the Civil Rights era. Set to debut in the second half of 2022, the research-driven exhibition counts filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Charles Burnett among its advisers.
Comments / 0