In response to editor's opinion piece

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHURCHILL BOROUGH (KDKA) — After months of hearings and hours of public comments, it’s decision day for Churchill Borough Council. Council members will vote tonight on a proposal that would allow Amazon to build a distribution center at the former Westinghouse campus in Churchill. The project could bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area and $11 million annually in tax money. However, opponents of the proposal say that traffic, pollution, and land use will have a negative effect on the borough. If the proposal is approved, Allegheny County and PennDOT would have to approve all traffic changes. Stay with KDKA.com for more on this developing story and in our later newscasts.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO