In response to editor's opinion piece

By Nate Stansberry
 6 days ago

I’m writing this letter to address the editor’s opinion piece in the Dec. 8 edition of the Democrat regarding sludge removal. The final line detailed a desire and hope that the WSB plant operator “is listened to by other city staff,” which I can only interpret as directed towards me, as...

sanclementetimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Another Response to ‘You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide’

ELECTIONS
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Appreciate piece on the climate crisis

I appreciate Ken Donnell’s opinion piece (Where I Stand) in yesterday’s paper. He talked about the climate crisis in connection to our increases in fire size in recent years. He also brought up a couple of other concerns. Hope you have had a chance read his article. During...
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey Globe

Editor’s Note

Editor’s Note: The New Jersey Globe published a story on Monday about a Business Insider report on conflicts related to the STOCK Act and the New Jersey delegation. After further review, we have questions regarding the methodology of the review and possible flaws. A majority of the issues identified with the New Jersey delegation involved staffers and not the elected official. Pending further review, we have pulled our story. – DW.
POLITICS
Tri-City Herald

Anti-vaccine opinions, carbon tax, and other Tri-City Herald letters to the editor

A recent letter published on Dec. 2 bemoaned the slow response of police. The writer ended the letter with the typical anti-vaccine, anti-mask response of, “good thing the government isn’t firing anybody.” The writer may have his opinion, but it is a minority opinion. Personally, I would rather bleed out after a car wreck waiting for the police, than to see the squad car pull up with, “Serve and Infect,” rather than “Serve and Protect,” written on the car.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Daily Princetonian

Letter to the Editor: A response to the Abigail Shrier event

The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. Yesterday, a few campus organizations held an event with Abigail Shrier, an ideologue who gained notoriety for a book which, among many things, argues against providing gender-affirming care (primarily puberty blockers) to transgender children. I could spend my time refuting each of the bad-faith points she makes, but that is an intentional trap — to bog down public discourse in absurd culture wars.
SOCIETY
Columbia Daily Tribune

Letter to the editor: In response to racist email sent to CPS superintendent

I am sending this letter in response to an email sent Dec. 8 to Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood. It reads as follows: "You need to be forced to move to Africa where you belong." How dare a person send such an email to our superintendent or to any person of color. We have built this country after being stolen, sold and kidnapped brought here against our will and enslaved for over 400 years.
COLUMBIA, MO
Sedalia Democrat

Attorney General’s opinion, just an opinion

You can guess that I generally follow rules. I always knew that Mother would kill me if she discovered I had broken any of the rules, and old habits die hard. But I became a rule breaker a few years …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention...
POLITICS
Cape Cod Times

Your Turn: Do we want to save our democratic processes?

If one defines democracy as the served choosing their leaders by free and fair elections, it seems to me that our democracy has finally come to its tipping point. The nation is divided between two political choices, Democrat and Republican. We are awash in a political system that is now one of our more significant financial industries. The death struggle over gerrymandering, deciding who gets to vote, when and where, and the lobbying that goes with it...
ELECTIONS
CBS Pittsburgh

Churchill Borough Council To Vote On Amazon Distribution Center Proposal

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHURCHILL BOROUGH (KDKA) — After months of hearings and hours of public comments, it’s decision day for Churchill Borough Council. Council members will vote tonight on a proposal that would allow Amazon to build a distribution center at the former Westinghouse campus in Churchill. The project could bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area and $11 million annually in tax money. However, opponents of the proposal say that traffic, pollution, and land use will have a negative effect on the borough. If the proposal is approved, Allegheny County and PennDOT would have to approve all traffic changes. Stay with KDKA.com for more on this developing story and in our later newscasts.
ECONOMY
Virginia Mercury

Northam’s loaded legacy budget co-opts Youngkin, dispenses holiday sugar plums

What better way to get the Yule season rolling than playing Santa Claus, as Virginia’s lame-duck governor, Ralph Northam, is doing? His jolly old excellency has been popping up everywhere, promising hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of sugar plums that he’s embedded into his proposed $158 billion biennial state budget that’s improbably flush with […] The post Northam’s loaded legacy budget co-opts Youngkin, dispenses holiday sugar plums appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FOOD & DRINKS
WVNews

Commissioners accept new version of redistricting

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners approved a new version of the magisterial redistricting map for consideration Tuesday. A final vote on the map will be held Jan. 4 during the commission meeting. Public comments will be taken at the meeting. The map replaces one commissioners accepted for consideration last...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Harrison Commission votes to extend Antero due date

The Harrison County Commission approved multiple items on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting including extending the due date for briefs from the Oct. 20 Antero Board of Assessment Appeals Hearing. The commission also approved several requisition payments and payroll change notices.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

