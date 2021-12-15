Wearable to Help Fight Addiction #WearableWednesday

Despite what the classic Christmas song may say, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year” doesn’t necessarily ring true for everyone. For many, the holidays bring about feelings of loneliness, anxiety and overall sadness — especiaWhile “holiday blues” is not a recognized psychiatric condition, the symptoms should not be ignored and, in less severe cases, can be managed with lifestyle changes. Image for illustration purposes only.lly in recent years as many lives have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, this time can serve as a bitter reminder of a loved one’s absence. And for those already struggling with a mental illness, their condition often worsens in months of November and December, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO