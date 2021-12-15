ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Wearable to Help Fight Addiction #WearableWednesday

adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers are looking at the potential of wearable sensors to aid in the treatment of substance use disorder. Interesting paper...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 3

Related
Woman's World

Excessive Sweating May Be an Early Sign of This Common Neurological Issue

As you get older, you may notice yourself perspiring more than you did when you in your younger years. This could be due to a number of factors: Menopause, medications, sensitivity to diet changes, and more. However, doctors say that excessive sweating could be an early sign that you have Parkinson’s disease, making it all the more important to bring up this symptom at your next check-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This drug combo can effectively fight COVID-19

In a recent study published in the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, researchers found a new drug combination that showed promising results in treating COVID-19. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) could effectively suppress the infection. One author of the study is Professor Denis Kainov. Nafamostat...
SCIENCE
bizjournals

Building a Better Buffalo: Avi Israel helps fight opioid addiction

It’s been 10 years, but Avi Israel still gets choked up talking about his son Michael’s death. Michael developed an addiction to opioids he was prescribed for Crohn’s Disease, then took his own life after he was unable to find help. But Israel also recognizes that people suffer from all...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Use Disorder#Skin Temperature#Stress#Heart Rate#Wearablewednesday
megadoctornews.com

HELP FIGHT THE HOLIDAY BLUES

Despite what the classic Christmas song may say, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year” doesn’t necessarily ring true for everyone. For many, the holidays bring about feelings of loneliness, anxiety and overall sadness — especiaWhile “holiday blues” is not a recognized psychiatric condition, the symptoms should not be ignored and, in less severe cases, can be managed with lifestyle changes. Image for illustration purposes only.lly in recent years as many lives have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, this time can serve as a bitter reminder of a loved one’s absence. And for those already struggling with a mental illness, their condition often worsens in months of November and December, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
MUSIC
laloyolan.com

Addiction recovery at LMU: where to find help

According to a survey from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, almost 53% of college students ages 18 to 22 drank alcohol in the past month and about 33% binge drank in that time. While alcoholism is often stigmatized, influencing sufferers to remain silent, LMU’s Center for Student...
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Wearable biosensors can help people with complex health conditions

Remote monitoring of health-related behavior with wearable sensor technology is feasible for people with complex health conditions, shows a recent University of Waterloo study. "Information from wearables can provide insight into patterns of health-related behavior and disease symptoms as they occur over days and weeks. This may be important for...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
wmfe.org

Theresa Clower uses art to fight the stigma around drug addiction

A new report that came out this month found fatal opioid overdoses are rising in Central Florida- even after pandemic restrictions were loosened. It’s part of a grim trend. In November the 12-month death toll for drug overdoses in the US passed 100-thousand for the first time. North Carolina...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER
moneytalksnews.com

Going to Bed at This Hour Might Protect Your Heart

Heart disease is the leading killer of Americans. But by going to bed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., you may lower your risk of developing this condition, according to a recent study published in European Heart Journal – Digital Health. Researchers found that compared with falling...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Clinical Trial Looking To Improve Lives Of People With ‘Chemo Brain’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a clinical trial that is less than a year old, but it’s making a huge difference in the quality of life for breast cancer survivors. Valorie Checque, a patient of Dr. Robert Ferguson’s, who works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, talked weekly by phone yet never met in person. That’s because Valorie was part of a new telehealth and memory study, where everything was done at home. The study was a clinical trial for breast cancer survivors. For many, the fight after beating breast cancer doesn’t stop. Some experience what is called “Chemo Brain,” where simple tasks can...
CANCER
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
dailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods that Improve Blood Circulation in Legs

Are you experiencing cramps, pain, and fatigue in your legs? Poor circulation in the legs, ankle, and feet, can cause edema, varicosis, and venous diseases. In today’s video, we’ll explore 10 foods that boost circulation in the legs. Make sure you watch till the end, cause we’ll mention one spice that has amazing benefits for your arteries, that you’ll want to eat daily.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Causes of The Appearance of Hand Veins

A most common cause is the chronic or continuous elevation of your hand against gravity, for example, if you are holding a baby from the time it was born. Most people get relief from their hand veins during pregnancy because the gravid uterus pushes down on the inferior vena cava in the pelvis which causes backflow in the inferior vena cava and thus causes relief. But when they don’t have it…
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy