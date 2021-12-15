ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum reveals new mentality about ‘respecting’ his opponents after big win over Bucks

By John Tan
 4 days ago
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has come clean about his fiercer competitiveness following a monster performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. On Monday, the Celtics thumped the Bucks with Jayson Tatum leading the C’s to a 117-103 victory. The All-Star forward dropped a game-high 42 points that went along with five rebounds...

