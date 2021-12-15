ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach house catches fire Tuesday night

By Jenna Maddox
 4 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A house on the east end of Panama City Beach caught fire on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the Treasure Palms subdivision off Laird Road near Thomas Drive.

Fire officials said a woman was home alone with her dog when a candle reportedly caught her couch on fire.

The woman and the dog were able to make it out of the house with no reported injuries, but the house was a complete loss.

Bay County Fire Rescue, Panama City Beach Fire Department and the nearby Naval Support Activity Panama City assisted with the fire.

BCFR Batallion Chief Wayne Gilmore wants residents to be aware of fire hazards, especially during the holidays.

“Just use a lot of caution, especially burning candles during the holidays… It’s a dangerous thing, so make sure they’re at least three feet away from anything that can burn,” Chief Gilmore said. “Candles are a great item, but it’s just super dangerous if you have them near holiday decorations.”

Chief Gilmore said he’s proud of his team for the quick response.

He also said even though the home is a total loss, he’s happy everyone involved in the situation ended up safe.

