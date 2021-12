Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are back in action before too long, last taking the field over two weeks ago in the SEC Championship Game. That one left a bad taste in their mouth, and they’ll look to get rid of it against No. 2 Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl with a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on the line. Here’s what Smart and offensive players Warren McClendon and John FitzPatrick had to say on Monday as Georgia begins to wrap up its practices in Athens and prepares to head to Miami.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO