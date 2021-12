The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball squad was without their top player, Halle Winjum due to illness, and the Hawley Nuggets took advantage by forcing several turnovers on their way to a 58-46 Section 8AA victory in Hawley. “Halle leads us in almost every statistical category,” said Pirate Coach Darin Zimmerman. “I thought it took a while to figure out how to play without her, but we played better as the game went along.”

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO