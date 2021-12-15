ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Live From Blackalachia

By Kelly Liu
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

About 30 minutes into his new concert film Blackalachia, Moses Sumney takes off into the air. He is singing “Plastic” while floating a few feet off the ground, a lone, weightless figure against the sky at dusk. Then, midway through the song, the ropes holding him up suddenly become visible, as...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

BadBadNotGood’s Matthew Tavares Shares Statement on Departure From Band

In October 2019, BadBadNotGood co-founder Matthew Tavares left the Toronto-based group. This past weekend, Tavares addressed the reasons for his departure in an Instagram post. He referred to the environment within the band as “negative,” stating, “I needed to get out, I couldn’t take it anymore.” He also discussed the band’s “lack of acknowledgement” of him since he left BadBadNotGood, pointing out that “their new biography on their bandcamp doesn’t even mention my name.” Find Tavares’ full statement on Instagram.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Animal Collective Share Video for New Song “Walker”: Watch

Animal Collective have shared a new single from their upcoming album Time Skiffs. It’s called “Walker” and it comes with a music video directed by Avey Tare and his sister Abby Portner. In the clip, all four band members are dressed in cloaks and can be seen performing the track atop a collage background while people in colorful bodysuits crawl around them. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ela Minus Shares New Video For “N19 5NF”: Watch

Ela Minus has shared the video for her song “N19 5NF,” the opener of her 2020 album acts of rebellion. She also teased part of a new, unnamed track in the video’s opening club scene. Check out the video, shot in Mexico City and directed by Losmose, below.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Moses Sumney Unveils Blackalachia Concert Film

Moses Sumney has unveiled a concert film. Blackalachia captures his 2020 one-take performance in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina, and rearranges tracks from both 2020's 'Græ' and 2017's 'Aromanticism'. In November, Sumney previewed the project with a clip of Bystanders (In Space). A companion album, 'Live...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
this song is sick

Moses Sumney Makes Directorial Debut with Performance Film, “Blackalachia”

Moses Sumney has distinguished himself as a true artist across multiple mediums. His music is unrestricted by genre. His performances are visually stunning. Today, Sumney takes his talents to film as he releases his feature-length performance Film, “Blackalachia.”. When 2020 put a halt to live performances, Moses made a...
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

From Stunna Girl to Sonic Youth — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Stunna Girl to Sonic Youth: The eighty-third LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Stephan Bodzin, hip-hop from Stunna Girl, punk/indie from Sonic Youth and The Locust, and so much more. Find us on...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Faultline”

On “Faultline,” Girlpool embrace balladry. As they’ve moved from the rough-edged DIY sound of their earliest work to the heavier guitar of 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary, Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker have evolved toward a less abrasive but equally immersive expression of sentimentality. Now, two years later, the duo turns to a smoothed-out, ethereal pop sound with the help of producer Yves Rothman, who’s worked with artists like Yves Tumor and Miya Folick. “Faultline” opens with a trickle of piano like a music box melody, and Tividad sings to us from on high while Tucker harmonizes. Behind the wispy, dreamlike vocals, slow-motion blooms of synth invoke the supernatural presences Tividad sings of: Angels, ghosts, crowding gossamer bodies.
MUSIC
NYS Music

In Focus: Puddles Pity Party, Live From the Egg

Puddles Pity Party performed this past Sunday, December 12 for a few hundred engaged fans at The Egg in Albany. You may be familiar with Puddles from his over 800,000 subscriber Youtube Channel, his appearance on America’s Got Talent, or his performances with Post Modern Jukebox. For the uninitiated, Puddles appears as a large and somber clown and sings reimagined covers with his bellowing voice of gold.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses Sumney
Pitchfork

How Independent Music Venues Are Surviving the Pandemic’s Long Tail

Velena Vego waited about 16 months for live music to return at the 40 Watt in Athens, Georgia, where she has been booking shows for more than three decades. Now, she’s still waiting for the storied college-rock institution, famous for nurturing hometown legends like R.E.M. and the B-52’s, to return to full steam. “This was a little slow in the fourth quarter,” the veteran talent booker says, “but I do believe that by next spring and the following fall, we’re going to see everybody coming through because they’re going to feel more comfortable.” She pauses. “Well, we hope so, right?”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pitchfork

Neuromantic

Released only a few months after Yellow Magic Orchestra’s legendary BGM, Yukihiro Takahashi’s 1981 solo album, Neuromantic, attempted to isolate what the group’s drummer and lead vocalist brought to the table. “I wanted to see what would happen if I pulled out only my own part,” Yukihiro Takahashi told music editor Yuji Tanaka in an interview. The album’s title gestures to Takahashi’s fascination with the UK’s New Romantic cultural moment of the early ’80s, while also doubling as a wry pun on his “neurotic” desire for self-expression. A fully formed expression of an artist on the bleeding edge of a revolutionary movement, Neuromantic—reissued on vinyl for the first time in four decades—functions as a process document illustrating the inner workings of one essential piece of Yellow Magic Orchestra’s futuristic machine.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Forfolks

After a quarter-century as a linchpin of Chicago’s overlapping experimental jazz and rock scenes, the guitarist Jeff Parker finally made his solo debut in 2016 on the aptly named Slight Freedom. For years, Parker had embedded his chiseled guitar leads within the sophisticated post-rock of Tortoise and played in audacious jazz-oriented ensembles like the Chicago Underground Duo. But in 2013, Parker split for California, leaving behind those familiar musical contexts. The move offered him the opportunity to bask uninterrupted in his rarified guitar tone and snaking sense of rhythm, an impetus for Slight Freedom. Parker still seemed reserved, though, as if negotiating his newly solitary relationship with the guitar was an ongoing process.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crickets#Interlude#Vine#Birds#Masculinity#Aromanticism
Pitchfork

Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)

Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001), the latest edition of David Bowie’s ongoing series of box sets spanning each era of his career, is a defining document for fans of a certain stripe. Consensus prevails for the earlier decades: The 1970s were brilliant, the ’80s initially brilliant, then naff. By contrast, the ’90s continue to be a live issue, dividing fans as to whether Bowie was doing vital new work by engaging with prevailing trends or simply cosigning them in hopes their success would rub off. With each album it collects taking a bold left turn from the sound of its immediate predecessor, Brilliant Adventure makes an inarguable case for the former viewpoint: This Bowie took a lot of risks—and those risks largely paid off.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2

During the last 10 years of his life, John Prine underwent a profound reappraisal in Nashville. In 2010, when the first installment of Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows was released, he was a niche influence, beloved by many but still considered something of a cult figure. In 2021, however, he’s the granddaddy of left-of-center country music: a benevolently eccentric artist who deftly blended pathos and humor, as well as a businessman who founded and steered Oh Boy Records, one of the longest-running artist-owned indie labels in Nashville. He located a different kind of success and then scribbled out a roadmap on an Arnold’s napkin for subsequent artists who’d been edged out of the mainstream. Especially with his swan song, 2018’s The Tree of Forgiveness, Nashville finally hailed his artistry, his business acumen, and his determined longevity.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mitski, Girlpool, Wet Leg, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Cousin Stizz’s “Blessings”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Cousin Stizz knows a good beat when he hears one—working with producers like Lil Rich and WondaGurl, the Boston rapper has dabbled in flute-rap, slow trap, and beyond. On “Blessings,” the latest single from his forthcoming 2022 album Just for You, he proves his knack for picking up playful flows that catch each turn with ease. Stizz opens the track by giving Tee-WaTT and M. Ali’s instrumental ample room to breathe, letting the smooth, soulful sample speak for itself. “Eyes on the message/Keep it all blessings,” he raps, sounding steady and self-assured. This kind of honesty about life’s lessons can only come straight from the heart.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Peace and Offerings EP

Katy B has spent over 10 years as the Cinderella of UK dance: a winsome anti-diva upon whom listeners project all their clubbing thrills and dreams. But her music was never just about the club. Just as often, she sang about the liminal spaces between those nights: between one weekend and the next, between sudden spark and future disaster, between dancing past the pain and feeling it full force. So when Katy returns after a five-year break to barren nightlife and a musical world that’s nothing but liminal space, the transition’s remarkably smooth.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Watch Thom Yorke Play the Smile’s “Free in the Knowledge”

Back in October, Thom Yorke performed at an event called Letters Live at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Solo, Yorke played a song from his band the Smile called “Free in the Knowledge.” Yorke’s performance has now been published online, as Stereogum notes. Watch below. The Smile—the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Uncut’s Ian Worang Dies at 47

Ian Worang, who co-founded and played guitar in the Toronto post-punk band Uncut, has died, Exclaim! reports. Sam Goldberg, Jr.—Worang’s former Uncut bandmate—confirmed the news to Pitchfork through a representative for Arts & Crafts Productions. A cause of death was not provided. Ian Worang was 47 years old.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy