Sioux Falls, SD

The O’Gorman girls win big over Roosevelt 53-26

By Tanner Castora
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman and Roosevelt met in a girls matchup prior to the boys game. In the first quarter, some good ball movement from the Rough Riders would lead to an open three for Tehay Johnson, Roosevelt on the board first at the Pentagon. Later in the first, the Nebraska volleyball commit Bergen Riley showed she can get it done on the hardwood as well. Her layup would put the Knights up 4-3. Minutes later, O’Gorman pushing the ball up ahead, it was gathered by Hannah Ronsiek who then dribbled out and splashed a deep ball. She’ll be playing at Colorado State next season, O’Gorman extended their lead to four. Roosevelt would hang tough for a little swinging it back for Kaela Martinez who rattled in a triple. The Rough Riders led it 10-9 at that point in the first quarter, but it was all O’Gorman from there on out as the Knights win it 53-26 over Roosevelt.

