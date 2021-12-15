ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson Sports National Signing Day Headquarters

By Joseph Hastings about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
This is your one-stop shop for everything...

www.on3.com

FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Identifies ‘Future Head Coach’ On His Staff

When you have a program as successful as Clemson under Dabo Swinney, you always run the risk of losing assistant coaches to head coaching jobs elsewhere. This month, both of Swinney’s longtime coordinators moved on for opportunities to run their own program. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is the new head coach at Virginia, while defensive coordinator Brent Venables took over the reins at Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#National Signing Day#Clemson Tigers Football#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Former Huskers QB Adrian Martinez reveals transfer destination

Adrian Martinez is heading to the Big 12. Thursday night, the 4-year starter at Nebraska announced that he will close out his college career at Kansas State. The school was thought to be a strong contender for Martinez’s commitment following his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nationofblue.com

Rick Pitino to Kentucky: ‘If you need an opponent Saturday, we travel’

Iona head coach Rick Pitino laid out a challenge to the Kentucky Wildcats this afternoon. The former Kentucky and Louisville head coach publicly stated on Twitter:. Pitino’s Iona team was originally scheduled to played No. 16 Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden this weekend but the Pirates are out due to COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Former FIU lineman Miles Frazier announces transfer destination

LSU’s offensive line just got a major upgrade. The Tigers landed one of the best offensive linemen in the transfer portal on Thursday. Miles Frazier, a transfer from Florida International, took to Instagram to announce his commitment to Brian Kelly’s squad. It’s a big victory for Kelly, who’s trying to rebuild the LSU offensive line as he takes the reins in Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Iowa State

Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Ohio State cornerback makes NFL Draft decision

A cornerback at Ohio State has decided to come back to Columbus for one more year of college football. Senior Cameron Brown has decided after dealing with a few injury setbacks, he’s going to come back to Ohio State for one more year in hopes of boosting his NFL Draft stock.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

