Hunters don't need assault rifles; why do we?

A council member in Norman, Oklahoma, has been slammed for making comments that one colleague called “extremely disturbing and racist.” After data was released on Tuesday to the Norman City Council from the Center for Policing Equity, councilman Kelly Lynn called the study “garbage” and said that it was based on false information. Rather than trying to understand the statistics that Black people disproportionately deal with more police force than white people, Lynn claimed that Black Americans “are way more responsible for murder, robbery, all kinds of violent crimes.” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said Lynn’s comments “were wildly inappropriate & offensive. …I have zero issue publicly denouncing this behavior.” Councilwoman Brandi Studley said Lynn’s claim that Black people are inherently more likely to commit violent crimes was “extremely disturbing and racist.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO