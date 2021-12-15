ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Fans line the streets for Jack Harlow's first hometown show in Louisville

WHAS 11
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarlow kicked off his local tour...

www.whas11.com

The Hill

New York state sets coronavirus record for second straight day

New York reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second consecutive day the Empire State set a record for daily infections. New York reported 21,908 coronavirus cases, which is the highest number the state has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data collected by The Washington Post.
