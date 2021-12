Monday at 2:09PM the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a hog barn fire at the 32000 block of Co Rd 2. That location is approximately 3 miles northwest of the City of Morton, in Beaver Falls Township. The property is owned by Richard and Debra Scheffler of rural Morton. The preliminary investigation revealed the fire began on the east side of one of the buildings due to an electrical issue. There were no hogs in the barns at the time. A damage value estimate has not yet been made. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Morton Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department, and Redwood Falls Fire Department.

RENVILLE COUNTY, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO