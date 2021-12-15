All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Fantasy Suites Fashion

I’ll be honest. I had no idea the “Men Tell All” was airing last night until about 2:00 yesterday afternoon. I’d seen all the promos all weekend, but I guess I never paid attention to the very end where it said what day it was airing. This is the first episode of the season that’s aired on a Monday, and actually, I’m fine with it since the Tell All is pretty much a BS episode anyway. A bunch of rehashed arguments from 3 months ago where you know most of these guys really aren’t that bothered by it anymore. Do I think that Martin annoys Olu and they’ll probably never hang out and be friends? Sure. But in terms of drama this season, there really was very little. Peter and Jamie was the first 2 episodes. Then Martin took over for a few. Then Chris S. had his 2 episodes under the microscope. And even those guys, when you look back on what they did, it wasn’t nearly the level of villainy we’ve seen from past contestants. Not even close really. But hey, that’s what the Tell All episodes have become, and I think everyone and their mothers would agree this should be a 1 hour show that’s tacked on to the end of a regular episode. There’s no need to drag this out for 2 hours. But they will on pretty much every season. In case you didn’t know, the final 2 weeks are back to Tuesdays. Fantasy Suite dates next Tuesday the 14th, and then the finale and ATFR the following Tuesday the 21st.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO