Today marks the sixth round of Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments going out to an estimated 1.2 million families in North Carolina, supporting the well-being of nearly two million children in the state. The temporary improvements to the CTC under the American Rescue Plan increased funding available to families, expanded eligibility by making the credit fully refundable, and changed the schedule for distributing funds so that half of the credit is distributed through monthly payments that began on July 15. But unless Congress acts to pass the Build Back Better legislation before the end of the year, December 15 marks the final day that families will receive monthly payments, and the gains that families have seen from the new CTC will be lost.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO