Detectives are attempting to locate 17-year-old Mercedes McLeod. Mercedes was observed at approximately 5:40 a.m. on December 8, leaving her home on Crawford Street. She did not attend school that day but did pick up her paycheck at her job in Lakeland. She may possibly be in the Plant City/Tampa area. Mercedes is 5’ 3”, weighs approximately 120 pounds and had recently changed her hair to shorter style, red/orange in color. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and gray sweatpants and had red/orange hair.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO