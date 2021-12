Astronomers spotted what they believe may be the first known planet in another galaxy. More than 4,800 planets have been discovered orbiting stars other than our sun. But until now, all of them have been inside our Milky Way galaxy. The potential new world orbits two stars in the Whirlpool galaxy. That galaxy is some 28 million light-years from Earth. (That’s more than 250 times as far as the Milky Way is wide.) Astronomers are calling the possible exoplanet M51-ULS-1b.

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO