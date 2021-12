I recently celebrated my five-year anniversary at NASA. Over these past 5 years, we have seen great success with NASA's Science missions. From landing on Mars to learning more about our home planet than ever before, teams across the agency are making the impossible possible. Without the incredible individuals that make up the excellent teams at NASA and its partners, none of this would be possible. So, thank you to all the people and teams that have worked with us over these 5 years to make new discoveries and push the boundaries of exploration.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 HOURS AGO