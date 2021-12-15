ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Who creates protocols for school threats?

By Courtney Johns
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6LU9_0dN8v2R800

UTAH (ABC4) – In 2019, the Utah Legislature passed the Student and School Safety Assessment Bill, which created the Utah State Board of Education School Safety Center. This center has evidence-based guidance for schools, but that doesn’t mean they have to follow it.

The Utah State Board of Education Safety Center says they provide evidence-based guidance , referencing a report that 99 percent of school threats are not carried out.

JUST IN: Talking to your child about school lockdowns

“We don’t need to have an overreaction or under reaction to threats, we need to determine what is the best process to implement to keep students safe,” said Student and School Safety Specialist with Utah State Board of Education School Safety Center, Rhett Larsen.

The center does provide a model it believes is the gold standard for threat assessment.

It has seven steps including, evaluation of threat, determining credibility, severity, and if necessary, implementing a safety plan. In most situations, it states the school should at least consider speaking with police. However, it’s not up to this department, the Local Education Agency, or LEA makes the final call.

Each agency has its own plan developed for the districts within its boundaries.

“There might be different resources.There might be more situations that arise in certain circumstances in some areas and not others,” said Larsen.

While the state board of education does have conditions they set for the LEAs including things like security, training, mitigation, and supporting school culture… it’s up to each LEA whether to incorporate it.

JUST IN: ‘My daughter was crying’: Parents emotional after West High lockdown

“One thing that we have to remember is local control is important to our state. Parental rights are important to our state. We have to leave the decisions to those folks that know that their communities and to give guidance from the state and offer a roadmap to follow and assure that LEA’s are staying within those lines, but certainly to make that decision ultimately, to be made by those locals,” said School Safety Data Analyst with Utah State Board of Education School Safety Center, David Christensen.

While Larsen said he understands why families worry, he has faith in the local leadership.

“And so again, I am confident that our district leaders and charter leaders or charter or LEA leaders are doing the best they can to ensure the safety of students,” said Larson.

As for parents who have concerns with how their child’s school handles threats, Christensen says they have options.

“Certainly, we want to encourage engagement at the local level first, and on up through your councilman and women and through your local school board officials, but then, certainly to your legislature and I think that there’s a process for that,” said Christensen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utah adds over 2.5k new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 20, and 13 new deaths since Friday. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: 12/17: 910 cases 12/18: 863 cases 12/19: 749 cases Cases With 2,500 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

COVID Home Testing: Pros and cons of COVID-19 home testing kits

(ABC4) – Healthcare experts across Utah are urging people to get tested for COVID-19 before getting together with family this Christmas and New Year’s Eve. They say with the omicron variant spreading rapidly while community spread remains high in Utah makes getting tested that much more important. At-home tests are becoming more popular. Health experts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
ABC4

Pre-Christmas COVID-19 testing surges across Utah

(ABC4) – It’s just days away from ​Christmas and there’s increasing concern over a COVID-19 surge. That has Utah health experts urging people to get tested before getting together with family. On a Monday morning at the Cannon Health Center in North Salt Lake, a steady number of cars can be seen waiting in line to get […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threat Assessment#School Safety#Board Of Education#The Utah Legislature#Lea
ABC4

Ogden firefighter suing the city over medical cannabis policy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An Odgen City firefighter is fighting to get reinstated and for back pay after being suspended for refusing to give up his medical cannabis card. Salt Lake Tribune Columnist Robert Gehrke joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the case and more.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

East High student arrested after bringing handgun to school

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a student who brought a gun to East High School on Friday. Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the East High administrators were first alerted to the armed student when a social media post circulated allegedly showing a student holding a gun. School resources officers began […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Intermountain doctors provide update on Omicron variant

UTAH (ABC4) – Intermountain healthcare officials are keeping a close watch on the Omicron variant as Utah’s Covid transmission, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise. The infections disease doctors are particularly weary since the Delta variant has been driving widespread Covid transmission throughout Utah. Physicians will be providing a live update at 10:15 am today […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

St. George PD sends extra patrols after national school threats

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Washington County School District sent an e-mail to parents advising parents to monitor their children’s social media after a national TikTok trend is calling for school shootings Friday. While there haven’t been any direct threats to the district, officials say they are actively monitoring the situation. Lilly and Kya […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Kids Under Construction – ‘The Midnight Brigade’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault speaks with ABC4’s Emily Clark and Disney producer and young adult novelist, Adam Borba about the power of lessons learned in novels. Borba producing credits with Disney includes work on films such as “Pete’s Dragon” and “A Wrinkle in Time.” Borba discusses his new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Authorities investigating online threats against West Jordan middle school

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating online threats against a West Jordan middle school on Thursday. Jordan School District officials say the threat is part of a disturbing social media trend that involves posting gun threats against schools platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. The threat in question mentions the letters “JPJ” […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Who killed Kelly Bodily?

CLEARFIELD Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Kelly Bodily was considered a big man and that’s what puzzled his sister. Sherlene Perkins wondered how he could have been overpowered and eventually killed. “I was devastated beyond belief,” said Perkins. “Kelly was dead for two days before the police found him. It just broke my heart.” The murder […]
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

Utah Attorney General reacts to Biden employee vaccine mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC) – A federal appeals court panel decided Friday that they would allow President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employees to move ahead. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes issued a statement following […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

The IUP Panel on Olympic boycotts, tax cuts and January 6th latest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representative Chris Stewart, (R) Utah is calling for a full boycott of the Winter Games in China. He says the president’s diplomatic boycott doesn’t go far enough. Representative Andrew Stoddard, (D) Sandy, and former Speaker of the House Greg Hughes debate the issue as part of this week’s Inside Utah […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Person in custody after threat made against Matheson Junior High

UTAH (ABC4) – Police have a person in custody in connection to a threat made against Matheson Junior High School, a Granite School District spokesperson confirms. The district says while they are continuing to investigate the incident, the threat made against the school did “not appear to be credible.” “We remain vigilant in asking parents […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Ogden City offers rewards leading to vandalism and graffiti arrests

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden city officials are offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of graffiti vandals throughout the city. Officials say the city has been struggling with an increase in vandalism and tagging.  “When a business or historic building is tagged, it’s not just a blight on all those efforts, it’s often […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy