On December 20th, 1957, the Boeing 707 took its first flight. It entered into service ten months later, on October 26th, 1958, with Pan Am. The 707, developed from the prototype 367-80 or Dash 80, was to effectively usher in the jet age of commercial aviation in the United States. Let’s take a closer look at this pivotal aircraft as it celebrates 64 years of flight.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 19 HOURS AGO