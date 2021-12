Western states in the upper half of the Colorado River Basin have claimed for years that they’re entitled to far more of the water than they’ve historically pulled from inside the river’s banks. Utah in particular has said it should be getting up to 300,000 more acre-feet than the 1.1 million it uses a year, a claim that has been cited to support various water diversion proposals, such as the Lake Powell pipeline now under review.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO