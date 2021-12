Christmas spirit was out and about in full effect for a little Dartmouth girl who restored complete faith in humanity. Three-year-old Ariya of Dartmouth was diagnosed with leukemia recently over the summer and immediately knew that the holidays were going to be a little different this year – as in nonexistent. A typical toddler would ask for toys, but not Ariya. She wanted one thing this Christmas: to have a parade pass by her house.

12 DAYS AGO