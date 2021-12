The winter solstice marks the first day of winter in the Northern hemisphere. In New England, it happens at 10:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The solstice tends to get overshadowed by all of the other holiday preparations in this part of the world, but I think we would all benefit from pausing and paying attention to this wonderful day, the shortest day of the year. After the solstice, as winter begins, the days will finally begin to...

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO