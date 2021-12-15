Victory Outreach Bakersfield to hold toy giveaway Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach Bakersfield is holding a toy giveaway Wednesday night to help kids in need.

The giveaway is happening at 7 p.m. at Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield church, located at 912 New Stine Rd. Organizers said they have 800 toys to give away.

Victory Outreach has been helping the community for more than 15 years and this is one of many events the church hosts each year.



