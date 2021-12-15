ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victory Outreach Bakersfield to hold toy giveaway Wednesday

By Marisel Maldonado
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach Bakersfield is holding a toy giveaway Wednesday night to help kids in need.

The giveaway is happening at 7 p.m. at Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield church, located at 912 New Stine Rd. Organizers said they have 800 toys to give away.

Victory Outreach has been helping the community for more than 15 years and this is one of many events the church hosts each year.

KGET

Dustin’s Diner opens in Haggin Oaks benefitting Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner, a holiday tradition in Bakersfield, has returned Thursday night. In 1993, brothers Dustin and David Kilpatrick started selling hot chocolate and baked goods to families touring the Haggin Oaks neighborhood to view the Christmas lights and decorations. Every dollar raised is donated to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. The Kilpatricks […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Journey the dog helps owner in his journey with diabetes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health and KGET want to honor those who make Kern County a better place to live, and a Bakersfield boy is one step closer to the service dog that could save his life thanks to a local club. Westchester Kiwanis of Bakersfield is providing Justin Maness and his family with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dolores Huerta Foundation receives $500K Google grant for education programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dolores Huerta Foundation has received a $500,000 grant from Google to help fund its academy. The foundation says the grant will go toward the Dolores Huerta Foundation Education Organizing Academy. The academy seeks to educate students on their rights under the law, parent-student engagement and positive life decisions.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in East California Avenue shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man dead in east Bakersfield. Deputies were called to the area of East California Avenue and Ogden Street just before 8 p.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

More than 1,200 students graduate at CSU Bakersfield’s Fall Commencement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSUB held its Fall 2021 Commencement for Graduates and Undergraduates Thursday evening at Mechanics Bank Convention Center and Arena. “The most exciting moment of the night for me is always when I ask the students that are first in their families to graduate from university. It is a tsunami,” said Lynnette […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

