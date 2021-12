At our American Legion Auxiliary meeting Thursday, a member suggested we should expand our yearly “Socks for Veterans at the Victory House” project and send Christmas cards to service men and women to brighten their holidays. Then the discussion turned to possibly sending little gifts to show we care. Well that was a welcome topic for me and immediately took my thoughts back to the years when I mailed many "care packages" to my oldest son and to my nephew while they were serving in the military. They so enjoyed receiving the goodies and shared them with others in their barracks.

