ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Making ornaments

By GREEN SHOOT MEDIA
Evening Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the best holiday memories are hands-on holiday memories. Baking cookies and cakes, wrapping presents, and, this year, making your own ornaments. Keep reading to find out how to start this fun holiday tradition for your own family. Mini walnut reindeer. Make your own fleet of tiny reindeer....

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
newfolks.com

8 easy homemade Christmas ornaments kids can make and hang on the tree

There’s something magical about making memories around Christmas time, especially for families. Capturing the festivities in a special and exciting way are fantastic opportunities for moms, dads, and kids to use kid-centered crafts to spark new traditions that can become time-honored ones…perhaps even carrying on through the years into the next set of branches on the family tree. Ornaments that are handmade, painted, colored, or created and then carefully placed on the family Christmas tree are true keepsakes that continue to bring light and joy each Christmas season. So, grab your hot glue guns and pom poms, your festive glitter sticks and maybe even a few Yuletide tunes, and get in the spirit of the holidays with some homemade Christmas ornaments.
RELATIONSHIPS
wfla.com

Best Christmas memorial ornament

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The passing of a loved one brings unspeakable pain. In these moments, finding a way to remember and honor them is the ideal solution to solidify their memory. Christmas memorial ornaments can help to keep our late loved ones in our lives, in our memories and send messages of hope for the future.
LIFESTYLE
WHYY

How to spend a warmish December day? Making ornaments for the birds, or brunching with Santa

In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?. It was two weeks before Christmas and off in the suburbs, the weather was warmer, if not sunny — OK, it was kind of yucky. No matter: The holidays were in sight, and it was nice enough for kids and grown-ups to get out and about Saturday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ornament#Christmas#Shell
995qyk.com

Cheers To Drinkable Christmas Ornaments

We were wondering what took them so long to come up with this. Anyway, it finally exists! Time to say “cheers” to drinkable Christmas ornaments!. Time to trim your Christmas tree with tinsel, lights, ornaments, and BEERNAMENTS! No, that’s not a typo. Miller Lite has created quite possibly the holiday greatest decoration ever: a drinkable ornament!
FOOD & DRINKS
KSN.com

DIY- Christmas Ornament Project with John Nicholas of Make ICT

We had such a great time at Make ICT today! John Nicholas, South Kansas Woodturners President and Member of Make ICT welcomed us in to learn to use the wood lathe and get a bit creative this holiday season. John is a pro and has been rounding wood for years....
LIFESTYLE
FOX8 News

Best cooking gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which cooking gifts are the best? Does a family member, friend or partner love to cook? Whether they’re a seasoned chef or someone just starting in the culinary world, there are plenty of great gift ideas that will help elevate their kitchen and improve their […]
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
CraftBits

Dinosaur Christmas tree ornaments

This Christmas craft tutorial shows you how to make a fun tree ornament using dinosaur toys. Reuse your kids old toys and bring about some joy into your Christmas tree. This amazing Christmas craft was created by Söphie Elizabeth who used plastic dinosaurs to create these fun and festive tree ornaments.
LIFESTYLE
Hillsdale Daily News

Quiche comes in many varieties

Jeanette from McBain likes making her Mini Italian Quiches just for fun and good eating. Judi from Marshall sent in her recipe for Salmon Quiche. David from Swanton says no one could beat his mom's recipe for Quiche Lorraine. ...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

These 2-Ingredient Biscuits Are So Easy to Make

My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy