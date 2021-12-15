Giving Back

’Tis the season for giving and this year, I’m thinking about making gifts to Florida’s freshwater springs. Why give back to these springs, North Florida’s very own natural wonders? Our springs are fed by the same underground supply of freshwater, the Floridan Aquifer, that we drink from. The nutrient poisoning and long-term flow declines in our springs and rivers are early indicators of problems with our drinking water, but if we can be kinder to the springs and restore them to health, we can also save our drinking water supply.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO