Homeless

Giving Back

By GREEN SHOOT MEDIA
Evening Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is a great time to be thankful for what we have. One way to put into sharp focus all we have to be grateful for is to schedule some time to give back to others. Remember you may not just be able to walk in and volunteer; giving...

kmvt

Local woman gives back this Christmas

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Museum and a local humanitarian are working together to provide a meaningful Christmas to disadvantaged children across the world. For the last 10 years, Rupert resident Kathy Duncan has been making humanitarian trips to Africa with family and friends. When she makes her trip over to Zimbabwe this holiday season, she will be taking some toys with her.
RUPERT, ID
ABQJournal

Tenderlove: Giving back by patching clothes

With patience and care, Debbie Johnson helps mend the clothes of the homeless. Johnson is the founder and CEO of Tenderlove Community Center, which runs a program where women who were once struggling help patch clothes for those in need. “We just want to help them in our little way...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WLUC

Goodwill is giving back this holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Goodwill of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan is giving back $25,000 worth of coupons to local organizations. They began at the beginning of December and will continue until Christmas. Their mission is to spread joy and help the local community. Jim Borowski, Goodwill of Northern Wisconsin...
MARQUETTE, MI
News19 WLTX

Harbison residents give back to Stuff-A-Bus

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Each donation for Stuff-A-Bus is unique and comes with a special story from that donor to tell. Judi Nagaran boasts a 15-year-long running tradition to give to Stuff-A-Bus. "I don't think any child should not get a present on Christmas," Nagaran said. She loves the...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
ccenterdispatch.com

Spread Holiday Cheer Through Gifts That Give Back

(Family Features) The holiday season is a time to spread cheer, spend time with loved ones and give back to those in need in both small and big ways. Individuals are often inspired this time of year to help transform the world into a better place by contributing, donating and fundraising for communities, both locally and abroad.
CHARITIES
Sandusky Register

Police give back to senior citizens

PERKINS TWP. — The Perkins Township Police Department is inviting locals to send some holiday cheer out into the community this holiday season. "We are hosting a special event this year to help bring joy and happiness to some very special residents for Christmas," the department posted online. The...
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
milwaukeemag.com

Give Back MKE Live 2021: Shepherds College

We are using the month of December to celebrate local organizations worthy of your donations. Find out more on the MilMag Facebook livestream on Dec. 10 at noon. Brian Page’s youngest son, Benjamin, was born prematurely with a bleed in his brain. “He’s our miracle child,” Page says about...
UNION GROVE, WI
longisland.com

Give Back: Where to Volunteer This Holiday

Everyone knows that the holidays are about the feels. What better way to feel good than to give back this holiday season. We have gathered just a few places you can volunteer this year to help make someone else’s season a little brighter - and maybe your own too in the process.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
MySanAntonio

​​How to Truly Make an Impact When Giving Back

I’ve spent years contemplating the concept of philanthropy and giving back, and it’s taken me nearly as long to arrive at a place where I feel I understand the difference between truly impactful giving and efforts that have a limited duration. I believe that impactful acts of giving...
ADVOCACY
NewsChannel 36

Present Drive: Giving back for the Holidays!

ITHACA, N.Y.(WENY)-- Non-profit organization No More Tears/ No Mas Lagrimas will be holding a present drive on Sunday, December 12th FROM 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Presents can be dropped off at 301 South Geneva Street at the Henry Saint John Building. No More Tears founder is asking the community...
ITHACA, NY
Norristown Times Herald

Employees give back to Blue Bell-area organizations

Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS holds company-wide Community Service Weeks each year — encouraging sales associates and employees to participate in on-site and virtual activities in support of more than 100 nonprofits. Employees help to paint, repair, stock food banks, and cook meals to help the less fortunate in their communities. In this photo are sales associates and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach’s Blue Bell Office who spent the month of October collecting items to build emergency kits for families in need for Inter-Faith Housing and collecting financial donations to purchase food for The Community Fridge.
CHARITIES
The Gainesville Sun

In this season of giving, let’s give back to our springs

’Tis the season for giving and this year, I’m thinking about making gifts to Florida’s freshwater springs. Why give back to these springs, North Florida’s very own natural wonders? Our springs are fed by the same underground supply of freshwater, the Floridan Aquifer, that we drink from. The nutrient poisoning and long-term flow declines in our springs and rivers are early indicators of problems with our drinking water, but if we can be kinder to the springs and restore them to health, we can also save our drinking water supply.
ADVOCACY
TribTown.com

Brownstown group gives back to veterans

BROWNSTOWN — To make sure everyone is taken care of for Christmas, a group in Brownstown has taken donations for more than 10 years to give bags filled with necessities to those who have fought for our country. On Tuesday night at Zabel Funeral Home, the group of around...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
Evening Star

Advent splendor

Advent — meaning “coming” — perfectly summarizes the anticipation Christians feel as they await Christmas, the celebration of the birth of Christ. Advent is four weeks of preparation, reflected in the décor, traditions and symbols in churches. Advent is an important part of the Christian...
ADVENT, WV
wymt.com

Hazard Independent Schools give back

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Hazard Independent School System are giving back to families in the community. More than 160 kids were each given bags of toys on Friday at The Forum. The toys and supplies were purchased by 50 students and several teachers as part of a...
HAZARD, KY
CBS Philly

‘This Is The Season For Giving.’ Drexel University Alumni Provide Turkey Dinners For Families In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a week out from Christmas, and thousands in the Philadelphia area are now stocked up with holiday meals tonight. That’s thanks to a crew of volunteers at Drexel University’s Alumni Turkey Project. Loading 40-pound boxes into cars, vans, and trucks for hours on end — all to give people a happy holiday. “This is the season for giving,” Bernard Green, the vice chair for the Alumni Board of Governors, told CBS3. “The opportunity to be out here with everyone to do this, it’s just a great time.” Celebrating its 48th year, the event handed out more than 2,200 turkey...
CHARITIES
newsdakota.com

Local Libraries Giving Back for the Holidays

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The James River Valley Library System (JRVLS) is finding unique ways to give back to the community this holiday season. For the last 7 years, the Alfred Dickey Library has been home to the mitten tree, where donors can leave new or gently used hats, mittens, scarves, and other warm clothing that will then be given to those locally who need them.
JAMESTOWN, ND

