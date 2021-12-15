Giving Back

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a week out from Christmas, and thousands in the Philadelphia area are now stocked up with holiday meals tonight. That’s thanks to a crew of volunteers at Drexel University’s Alumni Turkey Project.
Loading 40-pound boxes into cars, vans, and trucks for hours on end — all to give people a happy holiday.
“This is the season for giving,” Bernard Green, the vice chair for the Alumni Board of Governors, told CBS3. “The opportunity to be out here with everyone to do this, it’s just a great time.”
Celebrating its 48th year, the event handed out more than 2,200 turkey...
Comments / 0