Religion

Number of US adults who identify as Christian drops 12% in 10 years

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UpQM_0dN8ruib00


T he religious identity of the United States is changing, with the number of U.S. adults who identify as Christian dropping 12 points in 10 years, according to a new study.

Data compiled by the Pew Research Center and published on Tuesday show that 63% of adults self-identify as Christian, including Protestants, Catholics, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Orthodox Christians. That number is down from 75% in 2011.

According to the study, 1 in 5 adults now say their religion is “nothing in particular," marking a 14% increase over the last decade.

The poll also suggests diminishing importance on the role religion plays in the lives of those who were polled. The report noted that the number of adults who say they pray on a daily basis has been trending downward, with only 45% acknowledging they do so in comparison to 58% in 2007.

The results come from the Pew's annual National Public Opinion Reference Survey . The survey sampled 3,937 people between May and August and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points based on a 95% level of confidence.

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
