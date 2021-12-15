ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trade Mining Drives BitCoke Volume to a Record $5.6 Billion a Day, Eyeing Derivative CEX for the Next Leap

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - BitCoke, a Hong Kong-based emerging crypto exchange, is making serious headway in derivative business by adopting a new form of trading mining to...

Cathie Wood: My Stocks Are Now 'Deep Value,' Headed for Sky

'Our more concentrated flagship strategy today could deliver a 40% compound annual rate of return during the next five years,' Wood said. Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management says her stocks are in “deep value territory,” not in a bubble, and should generate hefty returns over the next five years.
Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:
Zero Slippage Is The Next Big Thing In Decentralized Derivatives Trading

The concept of decentralized trading introduces many opportunities and efficiencies. However, we cannot ignore the drawbacks of this concept either. One of the most grating problems is the concept of slippage, although that may soon become a concern of the past. Sponsored. Why slippage is a problem. On paper, it...
Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
Guggenheim Starts Tesla (TSLA) and Lucid (LCID) at Neutral Due to Valuation

Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri started research coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) with Neutral ratings.Although the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Prices Upsized 2.4M ADS IPO at $11.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Genenta Science S.p.A (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon™, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 2.4 million American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. Genenta also sold 720,114 ordinary shares reserved for subscription by its existing shareholders at a price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, including ordinary shares, are expected to be approximately $36 million before deducting underwriting and advisory fees and offering expenses. In addition, Genenta has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 360,000 ADSs, which, if exercised, the gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $40 million.
IPO for SPAC NorthView Acquisition Corp. (NVAC) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC NorthView Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NVACU) (NASDAQ: NVAC) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 16,500,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Systemair moves to the Large Cap segment

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On January 3, 2022, Systemair will move to Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap segment. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2021 and includes companies with a market capitalization of more than EUR 1 billion.
Carrier Global (CARR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.15; 1.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.12. The dividend will be payable on...
