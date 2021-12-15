Goldman Lampe Becomes First Bank In The World To Offer Crypto Term Deposits

Choosing where to store cryptocurrencies is a top priority for every investor. Can cryptocurrencies be securely stored on an exchange and how do exchanges ensure the security of assets? The choice of where to store cryptocurrencies affects the safety of savings, ease of use, and money management options. Crypto-assets can be stored in cold or hot wallets, depending on the owner's goals and plans. The safest method of storing crypto-assets is on a cold wallet, which is not connected to the internet and is therefore well protected against network hacks. The locked keys are stored on the device itself. This storage method is suitable for long-term investors. However, if a user is planning to trade cryptocurrencies and does not want to spend money on a special device, the choice is more likely to fall on a hot wallet or exchange. Cryptocurrency exchanges provide an option for storing cryptocurrencies in their wallets. Such wallets do not require a full blockchain download and can be used on mobile devices and have a fairly simple and user-friendly interface. However, this way of storing cryptocurrencies has its pros and cons.

