ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Dollar stands firm as investors eye major Fed policy meeting

By Alun John
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The dollar held its recent gains in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors looked towards a key Federal Reserve policy meeting to see if it would reinforce growing market expectations for earlier and additional rate rises next year.

The dollar index which measures the greenback against six major peers was at 96.557, having gained 0.5% so far this week in choppy trading. It is testing last week's 96.954, which would be a two-week top.

The dollar's gains have been broad-based, though daily moves were muted ahead of the Fed decision.

The euro last traded at $1.1264, not far from $1.1184 hit in November, which was its lowest in over a year. The pound languished at $1.12350 as Britain grapples with rising cases of the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus. read more

But the Federal Reserve meeting due to wrap up later in the day stood out as the centrepiece of a week full of central bank meetings.

Kim Mundy, currency strategist at CBA, said currency markets were "taking a tiny break from Omicron" even though it was "very much bubbling away in the background."

"It's hard for it to be the dominant focus when you've got the FOMC, and the Bank of England and European Central Bank lining up to make policy decisions," said Mundy.

She said traders were watching the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee for two things: firstly whether they accelerate tapering of their bond buying programme, and secondly whether policymakers bring forward their projections for interest rate rises, in their so-called "dot plot".

Markets have been pricing for the Fed to wrap up bond-buying around March and then proceed with one or maybe two rate hikes in 2022. read more FEDWWATCH

Markets currently expect the Fed to say it will taper its asset buying by between $25 billion-$30 billion a month from $15 billion currently.

"That leaves a very high bar for the Fed to deliver a 'hawkish surprise', so (the dollar) could be vulnerable to intraday slippage," said analysts at Westpac in a note.

"But even if the Fed merely matches elevated expectations, they are still streets ahead of the ECB."

ECB officials are set to call time on the central bank's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), but investors will look to see how the six-year old Asset Purchase Programme (APP) may pick up the slack. read more

Elsewhere, a Reuters poll showed analysts have reversed earlier expectations that the Bank of England will raise rates on Thursday, because of the spread of Omicron in Britain. BOEWATCH read more

The yen softened slightly to 113.74 per dollar, continuing a weakening trend. The safe-haven currency had firmed sharply in late November, when the Omicron variant first emerged.

The Australian dollar was at $0.7107, little moved by activity data from China, Australia's largest trading partner. The data showed factory output grew faster than expected but retail sales slowed.

The Canadian dollar was weaker at 1.2843 per dollar, having been bruised by oil prices coming off recent peaks.

Bitcoin was doing little at $48,400.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0426 GMT

Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Dollar#U S Currency#Reserve Bank Of Australia#European Central Bank#Bank Australia#Asian#Omicron#Cba#Fomc#The Bank Of England#Fedwwatch Markets
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
ETF Focus

5 ETFs To Consider Today If You Think The Bear Market Is Imminent

The S&P 500 (SPY) is about 4% off of its highs as I write this. The Dow (DIA) is down about 5%. The Nasdaq (QQQ) is off about 6% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) is in correction territory, down 11% from its highs. Those numbers alone aren't reason for panic, but when stocks have rarely been more than 5% off their highs for well over a year, investors tend to get more spooked than usual.
STOCKS
The Independent

Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates

The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the U.S. dollar Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rates despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups that called for a change of course.The lira tumbled to an all-time low of 17.70 against the dollar — more than 7% weaker from Friday’s close. The Turkish currency has depreciated by more than 55% against the dollar since the start of the year. Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China stocks rise as property firms gain on policy easing signs

SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday, with property shares leading gains amid growing signs of policy easing, while tourism-related companies rebounded as fears over the Omicron COVID-19 variant eased. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 4,913.49, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Omicron risks, tepid dollar lift gold's safe-haven appeal

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as a subdued U.S. dollar made bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies while the threat to global economy from a surge in the Omicron variant cases also lifted the metal's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,792.25...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Most Asian currencies, stocks rise, but Omicron worries loom

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging currencies and equities traded in the positive territory on Tuesday, with the Indian rupee and Malaysian ringgit leading gains, but markets remained under pressure amid the overarching effects of the Omicron variant. Markets elsewhere in Asia have clawed back some losses, shrugging off...
STOCKS
Reuters

Nikkei ends 2% higher on bargain-buying, led by tech shares

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japanese equities closed sharply higher on Tuesday, with tech heavyweights leading the rebound from a two-day decline, as investors snapped up stocks sold off on concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The Nikkei share average (.N225) jumped 2.08% to close at 28,517.59, while the broader...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields flat, Omicron in the spotlight

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were virtually flat on Tuesday, with investors waiting to see how the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant impacts the world economy. With major central bank meetings now over for the year, liquidity in bond markets has ebbed as markets wind down...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Sterling picks up as currency market risk appetite returns

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A rebound in global risk appetite pushed the British pound slightly higher versus the dollar in early London trading on Tuesday, after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned that further lockdown measures may be needed. A combination of fears about the rapid spread of the...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Tumultuous year in bond markets draws to a close

By Dhara Ranasinghe, Yoruk Bahceli and Stefano Rebaudo LONDON (Reuters) - It's been an extraordinary year for bonds after long-dormant inflation jumped and central banks began unwinding unprecedented stimulus sparked by COVID-19. The European Union became a major borrower and sold debt worth 140 billion euros, Britain and Italy joined the fast-growing green bond market and junk debt had a stellar year.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy