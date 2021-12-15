Can the ‘FBI’ Team Stop Vargas This Time? (RECAP)...

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO