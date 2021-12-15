Denfeld spoils Rock Ridge home opener

The first family is revamping its pet lineup, bringing in a new dog and cat while President Biden's current dog is set to be rehomed. The Bidens received a pure-bred German Shepherd Monday as a birthday gift from the president's brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, according to first lady Jill Biden's office. The dog, which was born on Sept. 1, will go by the name Commander.

PETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO