Economy

Brokers' three big mistakes﻿

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe business insurance world is always evolving, and thousands of insurance brokers in each market are vying for an employer’s interest to retain and win new business. To stand out, it’s critical that insurance brokers be strategic and intentional when reaching out to prospective customers. In short,...

Motley Fool

Retiring in 2022? Don't Make These Big Mistakes

You'll need to manage your income carefully once you retire. Botching a few key decisions could leave you cash-strapped later on. If you're gearing up to retire in 2022, you may be growing increasingly excited about that prospect by the day. But the decisions you make early on in retirement could determine how financially secure you are throughout your senior years. And you'll definitely want to make sure to steer clear of these mistakes.
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurers' big problem – and why the time is now to address it

Leveraging the right data is a critical aspect for the future of broker-carrier and client relationships – but to do that, insurers will need to address a significant talent gap. Paul Smith, senior VP of carrier relations at Burns and Wilcox, told Insurance Business how certain carriers are on...
ECONOMY
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Think returning to a pre-pandemic work structure is the answer? Big mistake

The most recent fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is the struggle to keep and maintain our workforce. Businesses everywhere are closing their doors due to an inability to hire and retain people. This includes local popular restaurants like Crêperie Chez Solange in Larkfield, Bistro 29 in Santa Rosa, and many...
SANTA ROSA, CA
insurancebusinessmag.com

Strengthening the three lines of defence

Today’s rapidly evolving risk environment has drawn significant attention to the importance of robust risk management and insurance in protecting organisations from increasingly volatile situations. According to Bernhard Kotanko (pictured above), senior partner at McKinsey and Company, the success of the insurance sector relies on its capacity to effectively...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Brokers#Business Insurance#The Broker#Brokerage
insurancebusinessmag.com

5-Star Workers' Compensation Insurance: Final days to enter

Which carriers are setting the standards in the industry? Rate the performance of America’s major insurers in the workers’ compensation space on or before Friday, December 17. Firmly established as the leading independent report on carriers’ performance from the broker perspective, Insurance Business’s 5-Star Workers’ Compensation Insurance report...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
SmartAsset

The Real Reason Index Funds Belong in Your Retirement Portfolio (It’s Not Because They’re Cheap)

John Bogle, the father of index investing and founder of the Vanguard Group, revolutionized the investment industry when his company rolled out the world’s first index mutual fund in 1976. Since then, these passive investment vehicles have steadily grown in … Continue reading → The post The Real Reason Index Funds Belong in Your Retirement Portfolio (It’s Not Because They’re Cheap) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS

