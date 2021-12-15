ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evan Crew Repatriates 30 to Cuba After Four Interdictions

Cover picture for the article(U.S. COAST GUARD) – Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evan’s crew repatriated 30 people to Cuba on Tuesday, following four interdictions due to safety of life at sea concerns. A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders at about 1:30 p.m., Thursday, a...

CBS Miami

Coast Guard Offloads Nearly Four Tons Of Seized Cocaine At Miami Beach Base

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew offloaded more than $148 million of illegal narcotics at Base Miami Beach on Tuesday. The drugs were seized in three separate interdictions in the Caribbean Sea in the past two weeks. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Wave Knight crew seized approximately 1,200 pounds of cocaine, and Coast Guard Cutter William Trump and the His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Hollands’ crew seized approximately 6,700 pounds of cocaine in two interdictions. Nine suspected drug smugglers, from the Dominican Republic and Colombia, were also taken into custody. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the District of Puerto Rico, Southern District of Florida, and the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting these cases. “These successful interdictions are the result of professional partnerships between the Coast Guard, RFA Wave Knight, and HNLMS Holland crews,” said Hansel Pintos, Seventh District spokesperson. “The Coast Guard’s strong international partnerships, counter threats in the maritime domain, protect each of our countries from transnational organized crime, and work to stabilize and promote good governance in the region.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Coast Guard Has Suspended Search For Woman Overboard on Carnival Cruise

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for the woman who went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Mexico early Saturday morning. She was not found. "After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending. additional information,'' the USCG announced on Twitter at...
ACCIDENTS
sldinfo.com

Coast Guard Role and Missions 2021

Since 1790, the Coast Guard has safeguarded the American people and promoted national security, border security, and economic prosperity in a complex and evolving maritime environment. The Coast Guard saves those in peril and protects the Nation from all maritime threats. As a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, a...
MILITARY
thecoastlandtimes.com

Coast Guard rescues four from disabled vessel off Southern Shores

Four mariners were rescued off the coast of Southern Shores Tuesday morning after their vessel became disabled. According to USCG Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann, the call came in after the Bald Eagle II had become disabled and was drifting closer to shore. A rescue team from U.S. Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City hoisted all four people who were aboard the vessel to safety. No injuries were reported.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Coast Guard Cutter Cypress arrives in Kodiak

Coast Guard Base Kodiak received an early Christmas present Sunday as a new cutter sailed into port, replacing the US Coast Guard Cutter SPAR, which departed in January for the East Coast. The Coast Guard Cutter Cypress will take over the role as a buoy tender, according to a Coast...
KODIAK, AK
KIII 3News

U.S. Coast Guard cracks down on illegal fishing operations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Coast Guard Air Station is often called to help track down fishing boats from Mexico illegally catching fish in US waters. Officials with the Coast Guard said it’s had a busy year along our state's coastline as it stopped nearly 80 Mexican fishing boats from illegally catching fish in U.S. waters.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
WITN

Coast Guard rescues four after trawler drifts away

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday morning rescued the crew of a shrimp trawler off the Outer Banks. The Bald Eagle II alerted the Coast Guard that they were disabled off Duck and drifting towards shore around 7:30 a.m. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Elizabeth City and...
DUCK, NC
USNI News

Report to Congress on Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter

The following is the Dec. 7, 2021, Congressional Research Service report, Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter (Polar Icebreaker) Program: Background and Issues for Congress. The Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter (PSC) program is a program to acquire three new PSCs (i.e., heavy polar icebreakers), to be followed years from now by the acquisition of up to three new Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs) (i.e., medium polar icebreakers). The PSC program has received a total of $1,754.6 million (i.e., about $1.8 billion) in procurement funding through FY2021, including $300 million that was provided through the Navy’s shipbuilding account in FY2017 and FY2018. With the funding the program has received through FY2021, the first two PSCs are now fully funded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wcti12.com

U.S. Coast Guard to oversee fishing boat salvage in Duck

The U.S. Coast Guard is overseeing the salvage and removal of a fishing boat that became grounded near Duck. Tuesday, the Coast Guard rescued four fishermen from the disabled fishing boat Bald Eagle II off the North Carolina coast. The Coast Guard is working with the boat owner and in...
DUCK, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

US government to accept delivery of new Navy destroyer named for first black general

Its commanding officer on Tuesday will accept delivery of a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer named after Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen Jr. In a short, informal ceremony to be shown live on the Facebook page of the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., Commander Daniel Hancock at 10 a.m. will accept delivery of the ship on behalf of the U.S. government from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division.
MILITARY
Macomb Daily

Selfridge Coast Guard helicopter crew attempts rescue in Niagara Falls

A Coast Guard crew from Selfridge Air National Guard attempted to rescue a woman after her car crashed into freezing water outside of Niagara Falls. The Detroit News reported the woman, who was identified as being in her 60s, did not survive the ordeal. It is currently unknown how he...
DETROIT, MI
Tacoma News Tribune

94-year-old man goes missing after setting sail into Texas Gulf, Coast Guard says

Coast Guard crews are searching for a 94-year-old man who set off 90 miles into the Texas Gulf waters on a fishing trip. Frank Marinic was last seen on Nov. 30, aboard his 34-foot fishing boat named the Mar Boa, the Coast Guard said in a release. Marinic was due back on Saturday, Dec. 4, according to a friend of his.
ACCIDENTS
Navy Times

How an undersea volcano nearly sidelined this Navy ship

The brand-new expeditionary sea base ship Miguel Keith was nearly sidelined last month after debris from a massive undersea volcanic eruption gummed up vital ship systems, according to Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet. Commissioned in May, Miguel Keith was operating off Japan when the remnants of the volcanic eruption made themselves...
MILITARY
publicradioeast.org

U.S. Coast Guard rescues 4 men from disabled trawler

The U.S. Coast Guard says four men were rescued from a fishing vessel off the North Carolina coast on Tuesday morning. The vessel, named Bald Eagle II, became disabled and was drifting towards the shore when they contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. A helicopter crew and boat crew were deployed to rescue the men from the cold, 56-degree water. The four men were wearing survival suits to prevent hypothermia when the rescue helicopter arrived and hoisted them to safety. The men were transported to Elizabeth City. No injuries were reported.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
9&10 News

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie, LSSU Offering New Internship

The U.S. Coast Guard is offering a new internship opportunity in the Upper Peninsula. Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie is teaming up with Lake Superior State University on a project that will increase Coast Guard visibility. Previous internships involved getting students in the Coast Guard Intelligence Program. As part...
MILITARY

