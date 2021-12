Fear can be a tricky emotion to wrangle into organized action—but with reproductive rights on the line in 2022, Democrats are sure going to try. If the Supreme Court upholds a Mississippi ban on abortion after 15 weeks next summer, as they are expected to do, the decision will not only virtually overturn Roe v. Wade but will also spark a scramble to roll back rights in other Republican-led states.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO