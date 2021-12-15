What Should You Do When the Boiler Condensate Pipe Starts Leaking?

Nowadays, most condensing boilers come with an additional pipe. It helps eliminate the excess water from the boiler to the household’s drainage system. Since the condensate water contains harmful substances, it needs to be drained through PVC pipes. Or else, the metal pipes of the boiler might corrode within a year or two. As a result, the homeowners might buy new condensate pipes for the water boiler.

But, like the other plumbing units, it is important to keep the boiler in a top-notch condition. Due to lack of maintenance, the boiler’s condensate pipes might be damaged. And, this results in unwanted water leakage issues in the household.

To prevent water wastage, make sure to contact an experienced plumber right away. There are a handful of plumbing service providers in Dubai. Choose a leading one, and replace the leaky condensate pipe in less than an hour.

How to Identify a Leaky Condensate Pipe of a Boiler?

Though, it seems easy to locate a condensate pipe that is leaking. But, sometimes, you might find it difficult to identify that. Usually, black stains on the wall or boiler indicate this pipe contains leaks. Sometimes, an unpleasant smell might come from the water of the boiler. Moreover, if you hear a loud noise while using the boiler, something is wrong with this pipe.

Excess moisture inside the house is a sign of a damaged condensate pipe. Further, if you notice the water is constantly dripping from this pipe, get a new pipe immediately. Don’t try to install a condensate pipe with D-I-Y video tutorials. Instead, contact a certified handyman service expert for a hassle-free pipe installation.

Reasons Behind a Leaky Condensate Pipe - How to Fix It?

A faulty boiler condensate pipe can prevent you from heating the water. And, there are hefty reasons why this pipe starts to leak suddenly. It could be because of installing an incorrect pipe. Moreover, the condensate pipe needs to be at least 20m-22m. If you have placed a boiler condensate pipe shorter than this, you can experience leakage issues. Loose coupling nuts can often lead to leakage issues in condensate pipes.

Leaking pipes increases the chances of causing further damage to the boiler. Thus, you should try to fix it to avoid unwanted plumbing issues in future. But, before that, it is important to acknowledge the reasons behind such an occurrence. It will help you to solve these boiler condensate pipe issues easily.

Here we are mentioning what makes this pipe leak and how to eliminate them:

1. Damaged Heat Exchanger

Heat exchanger plays a pivotal role in water boilers. It allows heat to be exchanged from gas to liquid. But, over time, this boiler unit might develop cracks due to excessive heat. As a result, it causes leaks or holes in the condensate pipe. Though, the metal of the condensate pipe can withstand minor damages. But, this boiler pipe can’t resist the high water temperature. And, for this reason, it might break or cause the joints to leak.

Replace the heat exchanger to prevent the condensate pipe from leaking. But, it might take a considerable amount of money to install a new heat exchanger. Look for a plumbing company that offers affordable pipe installation services. Join their handyman services expert and get the right heat exchanger for the boiler. Make sure to hire a professional to inspect the heat exchanger once a month. It will extend the lifespan of the boiler and prevent unwanted breakdowns.

2. Leaks in the Condensate Pipe Joints

Water might start to drip from the pipe if its joints are broken. This can occur if you have not installed the condensate pipe properly. Thus, every homeowner should keep the pipe alignment right to avoid these issues. Don’t use any pipe other than PVC or ABS for the boiler. Additionally, you should seal the pipe joints correctly with the right material.

Did you use PVC pipe cement in the boiler’s condensate pipe joints? No! Maybe this is why you are experiencing leakage issues in this pipe. Moreover, you should avoid using pipe fittings that have metal content; As contents like grab-ring or iron are vulnerable to damage. So, change the pipe fittings of the boiler, if required. But, don’t intervene in the replacement process if you don’t have enough skill or knowledge.

3. Clogged Condensate Trap

This unit helps in collecting and releasing the condensation that is generated by the boiler. By doing this, the condensate trap prevents the boiler from overheating. Moreover, it reduces the risk of water freezing in the boiler. But, over time, sediment might build up inside this boiler condensate trap. And, for this blockage, you might get a gurgling sound from the boiler.

Moreover, when the heat exchanger starts to corrode, it blocks the way of the condensate trap.

Clean this boiler trap to stop the condensate pipe from leaking. But, it would be daunting for a homeowner to perform the cleaning job. Besides, the steps to clean the condensate trap varies from one boiler model to another. So, leave the cleaning part to a professional handyman services expert.

4. Blocked Condensate Pipe

For a clogged boiler condensate pipe, you can also experience this plumbing issue. There are different reasons why a condensate pipe of a boiler gets blocked . If this boiler pipe is exposed to extreme cold temperatures, the water can freeze. And, this causes blockage in the boiler’s condensate pipe and leads to leakage issues. To solve this problem, add warm water inside this boiler pipe.

You should check whether the warm water is flowing down to the pipe. This will help you to acknowledge that the condensate pipe has become clog-free. But, if this pipe is attached to a soil pipe, then you won’t be able to check that. In such an instance, you have to take help from handyman services experts for the ultimate solution.

Make sure to check the water temperature before doing this method. Because, if the water that you are pouring is extremely hot, it can damage the pipe. Additionally, you should insulate the condensate piping of the boiler. It will help you to avoid further water leakage issues.

What should You do before Fixing a Boiler Condensate Pipe that is Leaking?

Before repairing the boiler condensate pipe, turn off the water supply beforehand. Look for the internal stop tap and shut that off. Switch off the power supply units of the household as well. Drain the water that is left inside the boiler and store that somewhere.

Wear safety gear before touching the leaky or damaged pipes. Cover the wires that are near the boiler’s condensate pipe. Dry out the water-damaged area before repairing or replacing condensate pipe or trap.

Is the condensing boiler located below the drainage lines? Then, you have to install a compatible condensate pump. It helps to remove the wastewater and prevents the pipe from leaking.

Consult with a handyman services expert before installing the boiler condensate discharge pipes. It will make the installation process much easier and less time-consuming. Make sure to check the boiler condensate pipe thoroughly before winter to avoid leakages.