Harrisburg, SD

Harrisburg powers past #5 Lincoln in season opener

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

Click the video player above to watch the full game

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg used a third quarter surge to build their lead to as much as 21 as they picked up a season opening win over Lincoln, 71-63.

Click the video player above to see highlights as aired on KELO-TV

Harrisburg started off the game on fire. Jacoby Mehrman scored ten points in the first quarter to help the Tigers jump out to an early lead.

The Tigers connected on eight threes in the first half and a total of 12 for the game.

Harrisburg built a 36-20 lead in the second quarter, following a Gavin Aasheim three point bucket. However, the Patriots would close the half on an 11-5 run to cut the lead to 41-31 at halftime.

That lead grew up to 21 points, but that’s when Lincoln began chipping away. They got the lead down to eight, but that’s as close as it got.

The Tigers would hit enough shots down the stretch to seal the win and start the season with a 71-63 win over Lincoln.

Harrisburg was led by junior Ethan Determan who led all scorers with 28 points. Sophomore guard Jacoby Mehrman added 19 points.

Lincoln was led by sophomore JT Rock who tallied a team high 20 points. Kalil Cisse added 12 points, while Elliot Whitney collected 12 as well.

Harrisburg will play at Washington on Friday, while Lincoln prepares to host Yankton on Friday as well.

KELOLAND

Roosevelt boys remain undefeated with 57-42 win over Brandon Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In high school boys hoops Brandon Valley hosted Roosevelt Saturday afternoon. In the 4th quarter, Hayden Brown’s three wouldn’t fall but the big fella Justin Shaw was there for the board and the put back. The Rough Riders had a 18 point lead. But here the Lynx would rally. Lukas […]
BRANDON, SD
