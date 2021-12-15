Nightlines

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
And that’s a real shame that the Americans officials won’t be at the Olympics, because you realize Kamala Harris was about to become the first Black woman to ever watch a hockey game. — Trevor Noah. If you want to get back at China, you have Marjorie...

The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CNN

The reason 'SNL' is so hilarious again? Less Trump

Bill Carter, a media analyst for CNN, covered the television industry for The New York Times for 25 years, and has written four books on TV, including The Late Shift and The War for Late Night. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. I confess to being old...
greensboro.com

Sunday's letters

Concerning a Dec. 14 letter to the editor (“Virus: Who benefits?”):. From Sydney Ember, The New York Times, Sept. 16, 2020:. “... Joseph R. Biden Jr. (said) he did not trust Mr. Trump to determine when a vaccine was ready for Americans. “‘Let me be clear: I trust...
Variety

Eman Varoqua Named Executive Producer, ABC News’ ‘Nightline’

Eman Varoqua was named executive producer of “Nightline,” the latest in a series of moves by ABC News President Kim Godwin to fill some of the top positions in the news division. Varoqua has been with ABC News since 2018, most recently working as senior broadcast producer for the late-night news show that launched with Ted Koppel in 1980, with roots in ABC’s coverage of the Iran hostage crisis. During her time at the program, Varoqua executive-produced a breaking-news special on the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and has also worked on documentary efforts as well as programs produced...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden is foundering because Democrats made two major misjudgments

December 2021 is obviously not shaping up as President Biden had planned. Last February, Biden told a CNN town hall that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today. … A year from now, I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” Instead, America will be getting a very nasty Christmas present of the omicron variant. More contagious than anything seen so far, it’s clearly able to evade at least some of the immune defenses acquired from vaccines or prior infection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

