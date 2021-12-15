Young people need a purpose to cut violence

Ahh vacation. Not only is it a time to see new places, meet new people and experience new cuisine and culture, but it’s also a time to get away from the parts of life that have become way too routine and familiar.On a recent trip to the Azores—islands in the Atlantic Ocean that are part of Portugal although located some 900 miles from the mainland—my senses were revitalized with a stunning array of sights, tastes, smells and experiences.As wonderful as it was to be stimulated by captivating views of the incredibly verdant landscape and spend time chatting with warm and engaging people, I also realized missing from my vacation life was something that I didn’t miss one bit—the constant bombardment of reports of violence on U.S. soil.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO