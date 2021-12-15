ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Young people need a purpose to cut violence

By The Editorial Board
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school football is at the very center of community life around southwest Pennsylvania. But at Sto-Rox and Woodland Hills high schools this year, the threat of violence has been so severe that games have either been moved to neutral stadiums or played without fans. Something is terribly wrong....

Tri-Town News

Opinion: Solutions needed to combat gun violence in schools

Recently, a 15-year-old Oxford High School student from Oxford Township, Michigan, opened fire and killed four other classmates and wounded many others. The sheriff in Pontiac, Michigan, reported on Dec. 9 that over 60 schools received hundreds of threats/violence in their schools after the shooting. The media refers to these...
PONTIAC, MI
WRAL

Gun violence takes 2 more young lives in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Middle school students were among the victims shot early Monday in a Durham neighborhood, according to people who live nearby. Reporter: Amanda Lamb. Photographer: Chad...
DURHAM, NC
State
Pennsylvania State
thechampionnewspaper.com

Vacation needed to escape reports of violence

Ahh vacation. Not only is it a time to see new places, meet new people and experience new cuisine and culture, but it’s also a time to get away from the parts of life that have become way too routine and familiar.On a recent trip to the Azores—islands in the Atlantic Ocean that are part of Portugal although located some 900 miles from the mainland—my senses were revitalized with a stunning array of sights, tastes, smells and experiences.As wonderful as it was to be stimulated by captivating views of the incredibly verdant landscape and spend time chatting with warm and engaging people, I also realized missing from my vacation life was something that I didn’t miss one bit—the constant bombardment of reports of violence on U.S. soil.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wortfm.org

Just Talk To Young People As They Are

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Dr. Damita Brown, Tynnetta Jackson and Pastor Charles Watkins, co-founders of Solomons Outreach and Urban Learning Sessions (SOULS) join us to talk about the work they are doing in Milwaukee, reaching out to the community through their cafes and working to reduce violence and change the climate of the city.
MADISON, WI
YubaNet

Op-Ed | Annette Dunklin: Our children and young people need to continue to learn to think for themselves

I am writing as the mother of a Nevada Union High School senior, a child born and raised here in this county. My daughter has benefitted from an excellent education in Nevada County’s public school system. She carries a 4.2 grade point average, and has been accepted to the college of her choice. Her education in this town has provided a platform for her to continue to build an intellectual life, an ethical life, a good life rooted in the knowledge and skill of the teachers she has had here, beginning in kindergarten.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
The Trace

It’s Hard to Talk About Gun Violence With Young People. This Artist Uses Murals to Start the Conversation.

In a rural desert community north of Albuquerque, a group of high school students sat planning a mural. The group’s first few meetings had been casual and fun — eating pizza and playing ice-breaker games, mostly avoiding the weighty topic that brought them together. Now, Warren Montoya, an artist facilitating the group for New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, knew it was time to get serious. They needed to talk about how guns had touched each of them personally.
VISUAL ART
Press Democrat

Smolens: Is it any surprise young people are down in the dumps?

It was a warning as stark as it was rare: Young people are facing a mental health crisis. In issuing the advisory, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said young people already were facing considerable stress before the coronavirus pandemic, but their mental health has become worse since the spread of COVID-19 upended life beginning in March 2020.
BUSINESS
News On 6

Youth Services Of Tulsa Collecting Gifts To Help Young People In Need

Youth Services of Tulsa serves over 18,000 to 20,000 kids every year between the ages of 12 and 24. Brian Young with Youth Services says the gifts of hope program gives young people in need by giving them things like shoes, clothing, and jackets. “We really appreciate the community’s involvement...
TULSA, OK
tufts.edu

The Mental Health Emergency in Young People: What Parents Need to Know

Last week, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a rare public advisory warning of a widespread increase in mental health issues among children and adolescents. His report pointed to an alarming rise in youth suicide attempts and emergency visits for mental health concerns, particularly since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, three leading groups of pediatric health professionals have declared a national emergency in youth mental health and called for sweeping changes in psychiatric care systems.
MENTAL HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY

