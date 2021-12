Groveland voters are asked to approve spending on various items during a special town meeting next Monday, Dec. 6. An unusual item calls for paying Haverhill $41,168 for last fiscal year’s use of the city’s wastewater treatment system. Officials explain voters must give permission to pay bills from a prior year and Haverhill failed to bill the Groveland Water and Sewer Department during the year that ended last June 30. The town has an agreement with Haverhill to process sewage and pay a portion of capital expenses.

GROVELAND, MA ・ 20 DAYS AGO