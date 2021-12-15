Free COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinic Friday at Haverhill High School

Haverhill police officers and firefighters helped 100 children pick out gifts for the families during Saturday’s third annual Heroes and Helpers Program. A steady flow of children arrived at Haverhill’s Target department store—each escorted by either a police officer or a member of Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011. Children often consulted their personal assistant on what would make the best gifts for their respective family members. They walked through the store the store looking for different toys and items to give.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO