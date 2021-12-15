ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Free COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinic Friday at Haverhill High School

By WHAV Staff
 4 days ago
The state is having a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone five years old and up Friday afternoon at...

WHAV

Haverhill Begins Distribution Monday of Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits

The Haverhill Health Department begins distributing free COVID-19 testing kits to Haverhill residents next week at the Citizen’s Center, mayor office and Haverhill Public Library. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Friday several thousand test kits are also being given to community partners and local nonprofits to assist in distributing...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Full Package of Haverhill Public School Job Trades Wins Praise

There was praise all around last week when the complete package of Haverhill school job shifts was formally presented to the Haverhill School Committee. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta told the Committee Shaun Ashworth, a longtime history teacher at Haverhill High moved into the ninth grade assistant principal’s post at the school. Hailey Prunier, a member of the Student Advisory Council and one of Ashworth’s former students said she is very pleased.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Children Shop for Families as Part of Third Annual Heroes and Helpers Program

Haverhill police officers and firefighters helped 100 children pick out gifts for the families during Saturday’s third annual Heroes and Helpers Program. A steady flow of children arrived at Haverhill’s Target department store—each escorted by either a police officer or a member of Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011. Children often consulted their personal assistant on what would make the best gifts for their respective family members. They walked through the store the store looking for different toys and items to give.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Guest Column: Don’t Skimp on Haverhill’s New Consentino School

At its meeting this Thursday (Dec. 16), the School Building Committee will consider options and costs for school renovation, expansion, and/or replacement of Consentino School, which serves a lower-income, high diversity neighborhood. Haverhill’s Mayor and Committee members may be tempted to choose cut-rate options for the Consentino School; however, this...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Senior Christmas Party Takes Place Tuesday

The Haverhill Council on Aging hosts its annual Senior Christmas Party tomorrow. The party takes place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex St., Bradford. Tickets are $15 and pre-registration is required by calling Paula at 978-374-2390, ext.3916. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Cummings Grants Gives Boost to GLFHC’s Mobile Units, Healthcare for the Homeless Program

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center is receiving $20,000 from Cummings Foundation to support its mobile health units and Healthcare for the Homeless program. The supplemental gift, part of Cummings’ Make a Difference Dollars program, supports services for Mobile Health Units that provide health care to the homeless throughout the Merrimack Valley. The units serve more than 1,000 patients a year, and the Cummings Foundation grant enables more frequent visits to places along its route and adds new locations. Services include primary and other specialized care, substance addiction treatment and behavioral health counseling.
LAWRENCE, MA
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer Vaccine Clinic#Haverhill High School#Monument St Register
WHAV

Podcast: For Winter School Break, Haverhill Promise Urges 20 Minutes of Reading Daily

Haverhill Public School students soon begin winter break, and one organization is already thinking about enriching activities children can undertake then. Haverhill Promise, the grade level reading program, wants books involved. Program Director Jenny Arndt, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said she’s hoping students from pre-kindergarten through third grade will continue reading during the time off.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Final Plan for Consentino School to Emerge in Spring; Repair or Replacement a Local Decision

The fate of the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School—whether full replacement, new construction or a combination—is ultimately a local decision. Following a public presentation this past Wednesday, reviewing renovation and/or replacement options for the 1969-era middle school, architects gave another overview at Thursday night’s Haverhill School Committee meeting. Dore and Whittier architectural firm Principal Donald M. Walter said the final design is up to community and the school building committee. For that reason, he said, he hopes Haverhill residents provide input throughout the decision-making process. He explained next steps.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Donations of Christmas Stockings for Veterans Due by This Saturday

Donations of filled Christmas stockings for veterans are being collected through Saturday, Dec. 11. Stockings may be stuffed with thank you cards, hygiene products, gift cards, candy and other items not to exceed $20 in value and should not include tobacco or alcohol. Christmas stockings may be dropped off at...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Podcast: West Newbury’s NEER – North Discusses Horse, Mule Rescue Mission Saturday

A local organization that rescues horses, donkeys and mules and looks to find them “forever homes” plans to share its mission and needs during an open house this Saturday. West Newbury’s New England Equine Rescue – North, known as NEER-North for short, has been on a mission since 2008 helping horses and horse owners, in crisis. Founder Mary Martin, who was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, gave listeners an overview of events Saturday.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
WHAV

VA Bedford Healthcare Seeks Licensed Practical Nurse Job Applicants

VA Bedford Healthcare System is having a recruitment fair for new graduate licensed practical nurses next week. VA Bedford has the largest community living center in the Veterans Health Administration and looking for new graduate LPNs who have passed the National Council Licensure Examination in the past six months. Its competency-based new graduate program includes clinical and didactic education within a cohort.
BEDFORD, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Firefighters Raise $14,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association with Three Events

Haverhill firefighters did much more than “Fill the Boot” last Labor Day for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Members of Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011 recently presented the organization with $14,000. Firefighters made the presentation Friday, Nov. 19, “continuing with a longstanding tradition of raising awareness and money for causes that particularly...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Public Library Training Program Dec. 6 Helps Seniors Avoid Scams

The Haverhill Public Library presents “Savvy Senior: How To Protect Yourself From Becoming A Victim Of Scams” with a representative of the Massachusetts Attorney general’s Office next Monday. The training discusses how to avoid financial exploitation, spot scammers and find protection online. It takes place Monday, Dec. 6, from 1...
HAVERHILL, MA
