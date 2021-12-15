Free COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinic Friday at Haverhill High School
The state is having a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone five years old and up Friday afternoon at...whav.net
The state is having a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone five years old and up Friday afternoon at...whav.net
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0