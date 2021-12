I went to the local Rite Aid this morning for my booster shot. No one forced me to do it, and no one has ever asked me if I’ve gotten the third jab. It’s a decision that I made entirely on my own, albeit with some trepidation because my reaction to the second Moderna shot was pretty extreme. Nonetheless, I have no religious, political or societal objections to the vaccine, and I’m happy that a majority of Americans believe-as I do-that the miracle of Operation Warp Speed, attributable in large part to President Trump’s entrepreneurial spirit, is a benefit and a blessing.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO