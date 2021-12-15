ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA: Webb telescope launch delayed by communication problem

Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Next week’s launch of NASA’s new space telescope is delayed for at least two days because of a communication problem between...

www.timesrepublican.com

scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft “Hears” Jupiter’s Moon Ganymede – Listen to the Dramatic Flyby of the Icy Orb

An audio track collected during Jupiter mission’s Ganymede flyby offers a dramatic ride-along. It is one of the highlights mission scientists shared in a briefing at American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting. Sounds from a Ganymede flyby, magnetic fields, and remarkable comparisons between Jupiter and Earth’s oceans and atmospheres were...
CNET

NASA's most powerful telescope ever is about to change how we see the universe

Soon, astronomers worldwide will be staring at their TVs, holding their breath. After a series of delays (so many delays!), NASA's revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope is finally on track to launch next week on Dec. 24. The ambitious upgrade from the Hubble telescope promises to forever alter our knowledge of the universe.
CBS San Francisco

James Webb Space Telescope Set To Launch With Image Technology Developed In Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – Equipped with technology developed in the Bay Area, the James Webb Space Telescope is set to leave Earth on Christmas Eve, with the goal of providing a look deeper into space. It’s a highly anticipated launch, as scientists hope it’ll provide a new look into space and time – and a glimpse at first light. “James Webb is a flagship mission to study the first light in the universe, the evolution of stars and planets, and it’s the next great observatory to be launched from NASA,” said Dr. Alison Nordt, the Director of Space Science and Instrumentation...
Freethink

The Hubble Space Telescope is dying. Here’s what’s next.

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. The Hubble Space Telescope is living on borrowed time. The iconic satellite was only supposed to be in operation...
iheart.com

Professor Paul Beale and the James Webb Space Telescope

Our most prolific show guest, and a man who always humors my science nerdiness with enthusiasm and good cheer, CU physics professor Paul Beale will be my last guest of 2021. Some stuff we'll talk about: James Webb Space Telescope: Looking back in time to catch the earliest starlight in creation(see more about this in one of the videos below) and Harvard scientists discover new state of matter that could be used to develop quantum computers. More about Webb here: Webb telescope testing on tap Thursday before setting target launch date – Spaceflight Now.
Orlando Sentinel

Problem with Artemis hardware to push NASA moon shot until at least March

While testing the fully stacked Artemis I rocket at Kennedy Space Center, NASA has found a problem that will delay the planned moon launch until at least March. The Space Launch System rocket topped with the Orion capsule have been undergoing integrated testing inside the Vehicle Assembly Building ahead of a planned rollout to Launch Pad 39-B for a wet dress rehearsal in which NASA will fill ...
The Atlantic

Why NASA Is Trying to Dodge the Moon

The biggest, most powerful space telescope in history is currently sitting on top of a rocket in French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America, awaiting its blazing departure from this planet. The James Webb Space Telescope is designed to point its 18 gold-coated mirrors into the darkness and reveal hidden wonders in the universe. But its last few months on Earth have been a little stressful.
The Independent

SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from California base

A SpaceX rocket carried 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California early Saturday.The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:41 a.m. and arced over the Pacific The Falcon's first stage returned and landed on a SpaceX droneship in the ocean. It was the 11th launch and recovery of the stage.The second stage continued into orbit and deployment of the satellites was confirmed, said launch commentator Youmei Zhou at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.Saturday's mission was the 34th launch for Starlink, a constellation of nearly 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.SpaceX also was scheduled to launch a Turkish communications satellite from Florida at 10:58 p.m. EST Saturday. Read More Elizabeth Warren slams of Time for making ‘freeloader’ Elon Musk person of the yearTime magazine's "Person of the Year" is Elon MuskBezos slammed for posting about space mission amid Amazon workers’ deaths
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
