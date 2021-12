Last year, I thanked the TV gods for providing us with ample fare to get us through lockdown, but warned that 2021 would be the year that our glowing, rectangular friends would feel the Covid pinch. And so it came to pass. We must salute the TV industry for soldiering on during lockdowns and stringent pandemic regulations that could shut down a production at a moment’s notice. But there is no escaping the fact that 2020 was a vintage year for British TV drama: Quiz, I May Destroy You, Small Axe, Normal People, I Hate Suzie. And 2021 has, well, not been.

