MOREHEAD CITY — The city council Thursday approved a refinancing agreement that will save Morehead City nearly $4.8 million over the lifetime of three loans. Looking to capitalize on relatively low current interest rates, the city recently solicited bids from several financial institutions on a package to consolidate and refinance three of the city’s existing installment loans. The council held a special meeting Thursday morning to review the bids and hold a public hearing – in which nobody from the public spoke – on the proposed refinancing agreement.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO