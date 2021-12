Most modern laptops have a webcam above the screen, and if you buy a USB webcam for use with a desktop computer, odds are you usually place it atop a monitor. But that might not always be the best place for a camera, so Dell developed Concept Pari, a wireless webcam that’s easy to reposition. Just pick it up and you can hold the camera in your hands, attach it to a different portion of the display, or stick it on another dock to point in any direction.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO