NHL

Avalanche defeats Ryan Reaves, NY Rangers to extend winning streak to five games

By Mike Chambers
Denver Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe play of the game might have been during a stoppage in play on Tuesday night at an electric Ball Arena. Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid dropped New York Rangers forward Ryan Reaves in a fight before Colorado downed the Blueshirts 4-2 to extend its winning streak to five games — a...

